Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
Victor Drower, 95, beloved husband of the late Harriet Drower for 60 years; loving father of Iris (Doug) Glover, Ira (Dolores) and Ed (Laura); cherished grandfather of Matthew, Adrian and Ethan; dear brother, uncle and friend. Chapel service 10 AM Thursday at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be . For Information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 6, 2019
