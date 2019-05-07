|
Victor E. Schaedel, Jr., 92; U.S. Navy WWII Veteran; Beloved husband of the late Lorraine; Cherished father of Scott Schaedel, Glenn (Laura) Schaedel, Vicki (Steve) Hunter-Hoshiyama, Cathleen (Hazelton) Avery and Wendy (Jason) Watts; Loving grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 5; Dear brother of the late Leroy Schaedel. Victor was a longtime employee at Commonwealth Edison. Visitation Wednesday May 8th from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at Acacia Park Lutheran Church 4307 Oriole Ave., Norridge. Entombment to follow at Irving Park Cemetery. Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
