Victor G. Laurinaitis of Oak Lawn, cherished husband of Barbara nee Heinen for 50 years. Loving father of Gregory (Deborah); Jeffrey (Jennifer) Laurinaitis; and Karen (William) Page. Proud grandfather of Tyler; Kailey and Jonathan; Luke, Nolan and James. Dear brother of the late Antanas (late Aldona) Laurent; the late Juozas (Gladys) Laurin; the late Stanley (Judy); Peter (Mary Ann) and the late Ronald. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from Palos -Gaidas Funeral 11028 Southwest Hwy. to St. Louis De Montfort Church, Mass 10:30 a.m. Intement St. Mary Cemetery. (Arrangements entrusted to Heinen and Loschetter Funeral Services) For information or to express your condolences visit www.heinenandloschetterfs.com or call 708-425-4050
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020