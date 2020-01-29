Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
Victor Laurinaitis
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Victor G. Laurinaitis Obituary
Victor G. Laurinaitis of Oak Lawn, cherished husband of Barbara nee Heinen for 50 years. Loving father of Gregory (Deborah); Jeffrey (Jennifer) Laurinaitis; and Karen (William) Page. Proud grandfather of Tyler; Kailey and Jonathan; Luke, Nolan and James. Dear brother of the late Antanas (late Aldona) Laurent; the late Juozas (Gladys) Laurin; the late Stanley (Judy); Peter (Mary Ann) and the late Ronald. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from Palos -Gaidas Funeral 11028 Southwest Hwy. to St. Louis De Montfort Church, Mass 10:30 a.m. Intement St. Mary Cemetery. (Arrangements entrusted to Heinen and Loschetter Funeral Services) For information or to express your condolences visit www.heinenandloschetterfs.com or call 708-425-4050
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020
