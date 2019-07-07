|
|
Victor Grove Heen, age 87, passed away after a brief illness on July 1, 2019 at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Preceded in death by his parents Victor and Pearl (nee Grove) Heen and his brother Elwood Raymond Heen. Victor was a businessman and proud owner of Western Lighting Inc of Franklin Park. Loving husband of Norma (nee Richman) Heen. Cherished father of Victor F (Dawn) Heen, Norman Heen, Laura (Scott) Lewis, Lynora (Charles) Jensen, Nora Wise, and Lorna (Michael) Creed. Beloved Grandpa of Payton Sipes, Julia and Lilly Jensen, Emma and Everett Wise, and Victoria Creed. Victor was a dear uncle and friend to Leslie (nee Richman) Gardner, Mark and Robbie Richman. In lieu of flowers, please consider planting a special tree in loving memory of Victor G Heen.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019