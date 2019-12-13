|
On December 10, Victor passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Left to treasure his legacy of precious memories are his wife Carmen; daughters Lynette (Todd), Lissette (Chris); Grandpa to Ysabella, Joseph, Ben, Atticus, Lenore, Paul and Joaquin; also survived by beloved family and friends. Victor was a Real Estate Broker, founder of Home Sweet Home Real Estate, and vital part of the community for 39 years whose life's work was to help families achieve their dream. Visitation Saturday, Dec. 14 from 2pm until time of Service, 6:30pm at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th Street, Countryside. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Idiopathic Fibrosis Foundation at www.ipffoundation.org. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 13, 2019