Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
6:30 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Victor Alvarado
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor Hugo Alvarado

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victor Hugo Alvarado Obituary
On December 10, Victor passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Left to treasure his legacy of precious memories are his wife Carmen; daughters Lynette (Todd), Lissette (Chris); Grandpa to Ysabella, Joseph, Ben, Atticus, Lenore, Paul and Joaquin; also survived by beloved family and friends. Victor was a Real Estate Broker, founder of Home Sweet Home Real Estate, and vital part of the community for 39 years whose life's work was to help families achieve their dream. Visitation Saturday, Dec. 14 from 2pm until time of Service, 6:30pm at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th Street, Countryside. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Idiopathic Fibrosis Foundation at www.ipffoundation.org. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -