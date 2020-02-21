|
Victor J. DiForti, age 52, of Brookfield; beloved husband of Heather (nee Field); loving father of Hadley, Sophie, Amanda, & Victor; fond son-in-law of Oliver & Joyce Field; dear brother-in-law of Antoinette Martinez; cherished uncle of Oliver Martinez; pre-deceased by loving mother, Cheryl DiForti & grandparents, Victor & Dorothy Binder. Visitation 3 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Friends & family will gather at St. Cletus Parish, 600 W. 55th St., LaGrange on Monday, Feb. 24 for 11:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the DiForti Family Legacy Fund are appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2020