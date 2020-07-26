Victor J. Martincic, July 18, 2020. Age 80. U.S. Army Veteran. Of Lemont, IL., former long time resident of Elmhurst, IL. Devoted husband of Rasa Martincic, nee Rimas. Loving father of Kristian(Niki) Martincic. Cherished grandfather of Luke and Tali. Beloved brother of Elizabeth(James) Nickl, Maria(Dr. Enzo) Sella, and Frank(Mara) Martincic. Victor is also survived by many nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Victor served in the Army during the Viet Nam War, worked as a teacher, and started several businesses. For many decades he brought his beloved German Shepherds to dog parks daily. He also loved cats, especially "bad kitty" Steel. He loved sailing, skiing, soccer and tennis until age and illness curtailed those activities. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Offerings may be made to Cat Guardians,932 E. St. Charles Rd., Lombard, IL.,60148 or www.catguardians.org
