Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
44th & California
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
44th & California
Chicago, IL
View Map
Victor Kelmelis Obituary
Victor Kelmelis, age 60, suddenly. Cherished son of the late Brone and Victor Sr. Loving brother of Aldona (Gintaras "Al") Placas. Dear uncle of Julie (Andrius) Kudirka, Peter Placas, Krista (Tom) Fabrizio and great uncle of Ilona and Lukas Kudirka. Many years of service with Railroad Retirement Board and very active at his beloved Immaculate Conception Parish. President of Brighton Park Lithuanian community and Lithuanian Homeowners Assn. Visitation Friday, Nov. 8th, 3-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral visitation Saturday, Nov 9th AT Immaculate Conception Church, 44th & California-Chicago, 9 AM until time of Mass, 10 AM. Interment St. Casimir Lithuanian Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019
