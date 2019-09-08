|
Victor O. Churma, Attorney at Law for over 30 years in Chicago IL; age 68; born Dec. 29, 1950; a resident of Whiting, IN passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Sept.1, 2019 in the arms of his beloved soulmate and life partner Monica, surrounded by his two beloved cats. Loving father of Marina Churma; beloved ex-wife, Margaret Flynn; extended family, as well as countless friends . Victor was preceded in death by his parents, Teodor and Nina Czurma and brother, Andrew Churma. Everyone that knew Victor loved and respected him. All of his close friends knew that he lived his life his way and on his terms with only a few regrets. His favorite song was My Way by Frank Sinatra. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials in Victor's memory may be made to the National Liver Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to the Baran Funeral Home, 1235-119th St., Whiting, IN 46394; www,baranfh.com. (219)659-4400.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019