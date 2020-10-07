Victor Proeh, age 80 of Highland Park and Hollywood, FL, beloved husband for 57 years of Barbara, nee Zeman; loving father of Jeffrey (Margo) Proeh, Julie (Cort) Lewis, and Jon Proeh; cherished father-in-law of Amy Proeh; adored grandfather of Austin, Alec, Gabrielle, and Gavin Proeh, Justin (Samantha) Lewis, Jenna (Jeremy) Frankenthal, Morgan Lewis, Harry and Jennifer Proeh; devoted son of the late Harry and the late Cecelia Proeh; dear brother of Gloria Kaiser; treasured uncle and an amazing friend to many. He will be remembered for his deep love for his family and true zest for life. Vic was an avid golfer and fisherman. He was a commodity trader at the Board of Trade for many years. Due to the pandemic, the graveside service will be private. The service will be livestreamed Friday, 11:00 a.m. CST at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
. Under Recent Services, click onto Vic's photo and scroll down to Service Details to view the service. The livestream will be up approximately 15 minutes prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cancer Wellness Center, 215 Revere Dr., Northbrook, IL 60062 www.cancerwellness.org
. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.