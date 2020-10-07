1/2
Victor Proeh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor Proeh, age 80 of Highland Park and Hollywood, FL, beloved husband for 57 years of Barbara, nee Zeman; loving father of Jeffrey (Margo) Proeh, Julie (Cort) Lewis, and Jon Proeh; cherished father-in-law of Amy Proeh; adored grandfather of Austin, Alec, Gabrielle, and Gavin Proeh, Justin (Samantha) Lewis, Jenna (Jeremy) Frankenthal, Morgan Lewis, Harry and Jennifer Proeh; devoted son of the late Harry and the late Cecelia Proeh; dear brother of Gloria Kaiser; treasured uncle and an amazing friend to many. He will be remembered for his deep love for his family and true zest for life. Vic was an avid golfer and fisherman. He was a commodity trader at the Board of Trade for many years. Due to the pandemic, the graveside service will be private. The service will be livestreamed Friday, 11:00 a.m. CST at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under Recent Services, click onto Vic's photo and scroll down to Service Details to view the service. The livestream will be up approximately 15 minutes prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cancer Wellness Center, 215 Revere Dr., Northbrook, IL 60062 www.cancerwellness.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Service
11:00 AM
www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved