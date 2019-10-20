Home

St Norbert Parish
1809 Walters Ave
Northbrook, IL 60062
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St Norbert Catholic Church
1809 Walters Ave.
Northbrook, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St Norbert Catholic Church
1809 Walters Ave.
Northbrook, IL
View Map
Victor R. Fernitz


1931 - 2019
Victor R. Fernitz Obituary
Victor R. Fernitz, 88, passed away August 14th shortly after suffering a stroke. Vic was the loving husband of the late Mary Frances (nee Reddington) and devoted father of Alison (Gary) Pearson, Jeanine (Steve) Elsberg, David (Louise), Daniel (Kathy), Carol (Dave) Salb, Regina (Alberto) Ruocco, and John (Maria). He was the adored Papa of his 17 grandchildren ans 4 great grandchildren.

Vic was born in Chicago, January 20, 1931, to the late Victor R. Fernitz Sr. and Theresa Veneny, graduated from Lane Technical College Prep High School in 1948 and married Mary Frances in 1952. Vic joined Combined Insurance Company of America upon graduating high school. He was a dedicated, loyal employee for 44 years, achieved great success, and made many lifelong friends during his tenure at CICA. Upon retirement he donated his time, energy, and knowledge volunteering as a Member and Board Member of the Northbrook and Lincolnshire Rotaries, and as a Board Member for Shore Community Services in Skokie.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 2nd at St Norbert Catholic Church, 1809 Walters Ave., Northbrook, from 9:00 AM until time of mass at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

Shore Community Services, Inc. Administration Center, 8350 Laramie Ave,

Skokie, IL. 60077; www.shoreservices.org OR

National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163

www.nationalmssociety.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019
