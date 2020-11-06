1/
Victor W. Nutter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor W. Nutter, 91, of Blue Island, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Amy nee Graves and the late Barbara nee White, loving father of Brian (Diana), Larry (Susan) and Carrie (George) Novak, proud grandfather of Scott (Jenny), Samuel, Stacy (Shane) Sparks, Sara Ann (Tyler) Bester, Andria, Lauren, Timothy, Ian, Katherine and Abigail, dear brother of the late Carolyn Ahern and the late Harold, dear uncle of many nieces and nephews, cherished grandfather of grandpets, Breylin, Santana, Monet, Willow, Bay and those that crossed the Rainbow Bridge, Chequers, Cody and Grayson. Visitation Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be conducted Monday at 11:00 am at Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to any organization of your choice that supports the well being of animals or The Stone Church, 10737 Orland Parkway, Orland Park, IL 60467. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, all precautions must be adhered to and will be enforced. 708-388-1300 www.kruegerfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Krueger Funeral Home, Ltd.
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Krueger Funeral Home, Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Krueger Funeral Home, Ltd.
13050 South Greenwood Avenue
Blue Island, IL 60406
(708) 388-1300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved