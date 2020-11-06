Victor W. Nutter, 91, of Blue Island, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Amy nee Graves and the late Barbara nee White, loving father of Brian (Diana), Larry (Susan) and Carrie (George) Novak, proud grandfather of Scott (Jenny), Samuel, Stacy (Shane) Sparks, Sara Ann (Tyler) Bester, Andria, Lauren, Timothy, Ian, Katherine and Abigail, dear brother of the late Carolyn Ahern and the late Harold, dear uncle of many nieces and nephews, cherished grandfather of grandpets, Breylin, Santana, Monet, Willow, Bay and those that crossed the Rainbow Bridge, Chequers, Cody and Grayson. Visitation Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be conducted Monday at 11:00 am at Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to any organization of your choice that supports the well being of animals or The Stone Church, 10737 Orland Parkway, Orland Park, IL 60467. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, all precautions must be adhered to and will be enforced. 708-388-1300 www.kruegerfuneral.com