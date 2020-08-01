1/
Victoria Ann Grogan
Victoria Ann Grogan (nee Vrettos), 73, of Glendale Heights, formerly of Chicago, died July 28, 2020. Victoria was the beloved wife of Dennis P. Grogan for 52 years; loving mother of Beth and Sean (Marla); proud grandmother of Amanda, Jenna, Hannah, Samantha and Keira; cherished sister of Edward, JoAnn, James, Amy, David, Richard, the late Christine, Susie, Linda and Michael. She will be missed by many loving nieces and nephews. Victoria loved to cook, she was a master gardener and master composter. She spent many years as a nanny and taught 3rd grade Sunday school for over 20 years. Victoria was the founder of the first recycling center in the city of Chicago in 1970, Earth Recycling Center. Visitation Sunday August 2, 3:00pm - 9:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 333 S. Roselle Road (1/2 mile South of Irving Park Road) Roselle. Funeral Monday 9:30am to Church of the Holy Spirit Mass 10:00am. Following services cremation will be private at Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers donations to Easterseals https://www.easterseals.com/ways-to-give/ in Keira Grogan's name would be appreciated. **Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a max. of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time and masks are required. For information (630)529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 1, 2020.
