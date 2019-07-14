Victoria F. Strano nee FERRARA of Park Ridge, Illinois died Friday July 5, 2019 at Autumn Leaves Memory Care Home in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Guardian Hospice administered compassionate and dignified care to Vicky during her peaceful demise. Vicky was the beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Strano and was pre-deceased by sisters, Mary (Puccio), Rose (Lucania) and brother Joseph Ferrara. She will be missed by her loving and devoted niece Alexandra "Sandy" Lucania, nieces Rachel Puccio, Joanne Curtis, Linda Awe, and nephews Sebastian (Patricia) and Anthony (Kimberly) Puccio. Also, dear friends Florine Marciniak and Sharon Modica. Vicky had a lifelong career in insurance. She was employed by Modern Life Insurance Company for 41 years and then another 23 years as Supervisor Personnel for the Office of the Special Deputy Receiver. She retired at the age of 81. Her life was not "All Work-No Play". She enjoyed many years of International and Domestic travel, The Lyric Opera, Concerts and the Orchestra Hall, Goodman Theater, other cultural venues and Fine Ding. She was a stunning green-eyed redhead with a radiant smile who will be dearly missed. Private entombment. Gifts in her memory to the . A memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church in Park Ridge. It will be at 10:00 am on Thursday September 26, 2019- her 94th birthday Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019