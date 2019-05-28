|
Victoria G. Krzemienski, 88, of the Chicagoland area. Beloved wife of the late Chester. Loving mother of Elizabeth (Leonard) Starzec, Robert (Linda) and William (Jean) Krzemienski. Devoted grandmother of 6. Cherished great-grandmother of 14. Fond sister of Geraldine (late Raymond) Drogos, the late Barbara (late Angelo) Boffa and the late Pauline Bobak. Dear aunt of many. Visitation 3 to 9pm Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301-75th St. (at Fairview Ave.), Downers Grove, IL 60516 where Funeral Service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the . appreciated. Victoria loved being around her family, and watching old movies. Funeral home phone 630/964-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 28, 2019