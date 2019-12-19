Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-924-3333
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
1501 Chicago Road
Chicago Heights, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
1501 Chicago Road
Chicago Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Victoria Cavanagh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victoria L. Cavanagh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victoria L. Cavanagh Obituary
Victoria L. Cavanagh, 92, of Crete, IL passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Mark, Gary and Kevin (Heidi) Cavanagh; grandson, Timothy Cavanagh; several loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald A. Cavanagh in 1996.

Visitation will be on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 pm at Kish Funeral Home, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN and on Saturday from 9:30-10:00 am at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1501 Chicago Road, Chicago Heights, IL. Interment will be at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, IL.

Victoria was a longtime member of St. Agnes Catholic Church. She retired from Prairie State College with over 30 years of service. Victoria was an avid Chicago sports fan. Memorial contributions to or a in her memory would be appreciated.

www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victoria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -