Victoria L. Cavanagh, 92, of Crete, IL passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Mark, Gary and Kevin (Heidi) Cavanagh; grandson, Timothy Cavanagh; several loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald A. Cavanagh in 1996.
Visitation will be on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 pm at Kish Funeral Home, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN and on Saturday from 9:30-10:00 am at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1501 Chicago Road, Chicago Heights, IL. Interment will be at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, IL.
Victoria was a longtime member of St. Agnes Catholic Church. She retired from Prairie State College with over 30 years of service. Victoria was an avid Chicago sports fan. Memorial contributions to or a in her memory would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019