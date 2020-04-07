|
Victoria M. Pavloski (nee Kobylarczyk) age 87. Beloved wife of the late John. Devoted mother of Mary (Jim) Ryan, Therese (the late Jim) Dale, the late Andrea (David) Scott and the late David (Sharon Pielemeier) Pavloski. Loving grandmother of Brendan, Derek, John, Weston, Kevin, Corrine and great grandmother of Hunter, Andrew, Maxwell and Cole. Funeral services private. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2020