Sister M. Victoria "Lorenzia" Marconi, O.S.B., born in St. Marys, Pennsylvania in 1922. She was the daughter of the late John J. and Catherine, nee Ortenzi, Marconi. Dearest sister of Mary Louise Reuscher and the late Elizabeth "Liz" Mascuilli, John Marconi, Loretta Langton and Theresia Marconi who died as a child. Sr. Victoria lived a long life in the monastery of St. Joseph in St. Marys, PA and transferred in 2014 to St. Scholastica Monastery in Chicago. A private visitation will be held at St. Scholastica and her funeral services and burial will take place in St. Marys, PA. For information 773-736-3833 or visit Sr. Victoria's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
