1/
Sr. Victoria Marconi O.S.B
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victoria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sister M. Victoria "Lorenzia" Marconi, O.S.B., born in St. Marys, Pennsylvania in 1922. She was the daughter of the late John J. and Catherine, nee Ortenzi, Marconi. Dearest sister of Mary Louise Reuscher and the late Elizabeth "Liz" Mascuilli, John Marconi, Loretta Langton and Theresia Marconi who died as a child. Sr. Victoria lived a long life in the monastery of St. Joseph in St. Marys, PA and transferred in 2014 to St. Scholastica Monastery in Chicago. A private visitation will be held at St. Scholastica and her funeral services and burial will take place in St. Marys, PA. For information 773-736-3833 or visit Sr. Victoria's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved