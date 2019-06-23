Victoria Sitnick, 94, passed away of congestive heart failure following a sudden illness on Wednesday, June 19th. Vickie is survived by her sons, Chester (Pat) and Dean Foster; her grandchildren, Justin Foster, Collin (Krystal) Foster, Todd Foster, Samantha (Todd) Fitzpatrick, and Jesse Foster; her great grandchildren, Michael and Mason Fitzpatrick; and her brother, Perry Panagos. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tobias Sitnick, her brothers, Peter and James Rumell, and her parents, Anthony and Helen Rumell.



Vickie was born in Chicago in 1924, the daughter of immigrants from Greece. She married the father of her two boys, Chester Foster, Sr., in June of 1947. But the true light of her life wasn't born until 1983 – her granddaughter, Samantha. Vickie was there for her son, Dean, when his wife, Terry, was diagnosed with terminal cancer during her pregnancy with Samantha. She continued to help in any way she could to care for Terry until her death when Samantha was 6 months old. "Granny" Vickie was a constant presence in Samantha's life right up to the day of her passing.



After the death of her husband, Ted, in 1985, Vickie moved from Chicago to the Park Forest Co-ops to be near her sons and their families. She was an active member of that community and even served as a board member of the Co-ops for a few years.



Vickie's Christian faith was very important to her, and she attended Cornerstone Christian Center in South Chicago Heights for many years. It was there that she got involved in a prison ministry, became an actress in "Stranger Danger" skits, and just enjoyed being a part of the lively congregation.



In recent years, she lived at Prairie Green at Dixie Crossing, then Lexington Healthcare in Orland Park, where she was a resident until her passing.



Services were held on Saturday, June 22nd, 4:00 PM at Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park. Private cremation rites will be accorded. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019