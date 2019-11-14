Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for Victoria Collevechio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victoria Vicki Collevechio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victoria Vicki Collevechio Obituary
Victoria "Vicki"Collevechio, 65, of La Grange, Illinois, died peacefully in her sleep on November 3, 2019 at her home, after her three year battle with cancer.

She was predeceased in life by her mother, Beverly Fowler Klingman.

She is survived by her loving husband Thomas Collevechio of 41 years of marriage, her sons TJ and Donn, her daughter-in-law Diane Collevechio and grandson Thomas Collevechio IV. She is also survived by her father Donn Klingman and wife Sissi; siblings Bill Klingman, Kathi O'dierno, Patti Holzer and their spouses and children; and sisters-in-law Joanne Brice, Barbara Giannone and husband Bob, their children and grandchildren. She leaves behind a legacy of nieces, nephews, cousins and too many friends to mention by name.

Vicki will be forever remembered as a person who "sparkled", loving unconditionally and seeing the best in everyone she met. Be it a cup of morning coffee, her town's annual pet parade, or a summer holiday bike ride, she met life with joy and unfailing, wholehearted enthusiasm. Independent and artistic, Vicki was ahead of her time in many ways as well as traditional in her faith in mankind. Her memory will remain an inspiration in the hearts of her dearest family and many friends.

Visitation services were held at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. A private service for the family took place at the First Congregational Church of Western Springs on Saturday, November 9th. The family wishes to thank those who have extended support for Vicki in her last days, and in lieu of flowers we ask for donations to the in Vicki's memory. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victoria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -