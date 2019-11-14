|
Victoria "Vicki"Collevechio, 65, of La Grange, Illinois, died peacefully in her sleep on November 3, 2019 at her home, after her three year battle with cancer.
She was predeceased in life by her mother, Beverly Fowler Klingman.
She is survived by her loving husband Thomas Collevechio of 41 years of marriage, her sons TJ and Donn, her daughter-in-law Diane Collevechio and grandson Thomas Collevechio IV. She is also survived by her father Donn Klingman and wife Sissi; siblings Bill Klingman, Kathi O'dierno, Patti Holzer and their spouses and children; and sisters-in-law Joanne Brice, Barbara Giannone and husband Bob, their children and grandchildren. She leaves behind a legacy of nieces, nephews, cousins and too many friends to mention by name.
Vicki will be forever remembered as a person who "sparkled", loving unconditionally and seeing the best in everyone she met. Be it a cup of morning coffee, her town's annual pet parade, or a summer holiday bike ride, she met life with joy and unfailing, wholehearted enthusiasm. Independent and artistic, Vicki was ahead of her time in many ways as well as traditional in her faith in mankind. Her memory will remain an inspiration in the hearts of her dearest family and many friends.
Visitation services were held at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. A private service for the family took place at the First Congregational Church of Western Springs on Saturday, November 9th. The family wishes to thank those who have extended support for Vicki in her last days, and in lieu of flowers we ask for donations to the in Vicki's memory. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 14, 2019