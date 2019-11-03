Home

Olson Burke-Sullivan Funeral Home
6471 N Northwest Hwy
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 774-3333
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church,
7373 N. Caldwell
Niles, IL
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church
7373 N. Caldwell
Niles, IL
Tzitzis-Papoutsakis, Viki, age 81 of Rockford, IL, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019. Born in Crete, Greece. Beloved mother of Michael (Georgette) and Alex (Diane). Loving Yiayia to Katie, Tony, Victoria, Elena, Billy and Samantha. Loving sister to Emmanuel, Artemisia and Emilia. Dear aunt to Demetrios, Kathy and Thomas. Family and friends are to gather at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, 7373 N. Caldwell, Niles, on Monday, November 4, 2019 for visitation at 9:30 am, followed by a service at 10:00 am. Interment Elmwood Park Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Vergos & Associates, under the direction of Olson Burke Sullivan Funeral and Cremation Center. (773) 774-3333
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019
