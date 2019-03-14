Vilius A. Juska. March 9, 2019. Age 89. Of St. Pete Beach, FL, formerly of Winter Haven, FL, and Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood. He passed peacefully in his sleep. Loving husband of the late Zita Juska, nee Levickas. Loving father of Virginia (late Richard) Petitt, Victor (Catherine Patzin) Juska, and Sylvia (Vytautas) Bukauskas. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer Petitt, Antanas and Audra Bukauskas (Steven Clavell), and Paul, Peter and Anne Juska; great grandfather of Harper Clavell. Fond brother of Stephen (Irena Glamba) Juska, and brother-in-law of Regina (late Ramojus) Petraitis. Uncle to Alicia Juska, Andrew Juska, Richard Petraitis, and Rubia Jasinevicius. He was born in Radviliskis, Lithuania, and fled to Germany as a teenager with his family to escape the communist takeover of Lithuania. After five years in a refugee camp in Kassel, he emigrated to Chicago in 1949. He was an active member, and served as president, of the Lithuanian Opera Company of Chicago. In 1971 he moved his family to central Florida. He was an active member of the St. Petersburg Lithuanian Club.Visitation Saturday, March 16, 9:00 A.M. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. at Blessed Jurgis Matulaitis Mission Church, 14911 W. 127th Street, Lemont, IL. Internment St. Casimir Lithuanian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001, will be deeply appreciated. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary