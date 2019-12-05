Home

Vilma Semkowicz, age 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2019. She was the beloved wife to the late Steven S. Semkowicz for 60 years; dear mother to Steven (Karen) Semkowicz, Mary Jean Drouganis, and Patricia Kramer; loving grandmother to Christopher, Melissa, Samantha, Myles, and Alexander; great-grandmother to the late Charlotte, dear sister to Roy. In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Vilma, please consider making a donation to the Greater Chicago Food Depository in her name: chicagosfoodbank.org. "The memory of a good person is a blessing." Proverb 10:7
