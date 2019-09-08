|
|
Vince Coffey, age 72, of SaddleBrooke, AZ (Tucson), died July 27, 2019, at Northwest Medical Center in Tucson, AZ. He had valiantly battled a series of complications following surgery in June.
Vince was born to Vincent F. Coffey and Margaret (Cody) Coffey in Jersey City, NJ, on June 2, 1947. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Toni Ellen (Kaisershot) Coffey; and brother, John Coffey (Liz) of Bayonne, NJ.
Military Honors and a religious service took place in Minnesota on September 7. A "Gathering of Friends" for a celebration of life for Vince will be held at the Woodridge Park District Clubhouse in Woodridge, IL on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 3:00 pm. To leave a condolence or to share a memory please visit www.VistosoFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019