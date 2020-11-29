Vince Vitucci, age 87, U.S. Army Veteran. Devoted husband of the late Marlene E. (nee Maringer). Beloved father of Paul (Melinda) Vitucci and the late Peter Vitucci. Loving grandfather of Jack and Emma. Dear brother of Michael (Susan) Vitucci and the late Carmela (the late Richard) Schuller. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday December 1, 2020 from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge. Funeral Wednesday, beginning at the funeral home at 9:00 a.m. and will then proceed to Our Lady Mother of the Church for 10:00 a.m Mass. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. Member of the Regents Social Club and founding member of Our Lady Mother of the Church Parish. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Peter V. Vitucci Memorial Scholarship fund would be appreciated https://scholarshipfinder.illinoisstate.edu/scholarships/peter-v-vitucci-memorial-scholarship/
Due to the current health guidelines, we are limited to 10 attendees at a time. We kindly ask that you quickly exit the funeral home after paying your respects to the family so that all visitors have an opportunity to enter. Please wear masks and use proper social distancing. Until further notice, the coffee room is not available for use. Please refrain from bringing food or beverage into the funeral home. Info www.cumberlandchapels.com
or 708-456-8300