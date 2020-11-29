1/
Vince J. Vitucci
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vince's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vince Vitucci, age 87, U.S. Army Veteran. Devoted husband of the late Marlene E. (nee Maringer). Beloved father of Paul (Melinda) Vitucci and the late Peter Vitucci. Loving grandfather of Jack and Emma. Dear brother of Michael (Susan) Vitucci and the late Carmela (the late Richard) Schuller. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday December 1, 2020 from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge. Funeral Wednesday, beginning at the funeral home at 9:00 a.m. and will then proceed to Our Lady Mother of the Church for 10:00 a.m Mass. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. Member of the Regents Social Club and founding member of Our Lady Mother of the Church Parish. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Peter V. Vitucci Memorial Scholarship fund would be appreciated https://scholarshipfinder.illinoisstate.edu/scholarships/peter-v-vitucci-memorial-scholarship/ Due to the current health guidelines, we are limited to 10 attendees at a time. We kindly ask that you quickly exit the funeral home after paying your respects to the family so that all visitors have an opportunity to enter. Please wear masks and use proper social distancing. Until further notice, the coffee room is not available for use. Please refrain from bringing food or beverage into the funeral home. Info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Funeral
09:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady Mother of the Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved