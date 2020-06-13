The world lost one of its finest human beings. People couldn't miss Vince Vizza in his light-up Christmas suit, Fourth of July onesie or colorful socks. He was a jokester, husband, "make-sure," father, poppy, son, brother, smart-a**, Cubs fan, lover not a fighter and proud Sicilian, among others. He never turned down an adventure, and he treated everyone with love and respect while he lit up the room with his humor, kindness and love. He was drafted in the Army during the Vietnam War and eventually worked as a salesman or "cookie pusher" for Sunshine Salerno. He loved playing softball and bowling, coached a number of softball teams and was inducted into the 16-inch Softball Hall of Fame. He adored his family and enjoyed traveling the world. His adventure ended June 5, 2020.
Vince, of Evergreen Park, is survived by his loving life mate, Pat O'Brien, his children, Maura, Jake and Kiera (Ryan), and grandchildren, Hannah and Nora. He has a brother Eugene (Cyndi) and deceased brother Ross (Bobbie) in addition to many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
The wake will take place at St. Bernadette Church, 9343 S. Francisco in Evergreen Park, on Monday, June 15, 5-8 p.m. Masks are mandatory! Please wear fun socks or a Cubs (or baseball team) jersey/shirt, two things he loved. The mass will be Tuesday, June 16, 11 a.m., at St. Bernadette, however attendees must preregister. Anyone can watch the mass live streamed through this link: http://memorialslive.com/vizza.
PLEASE DO NOT SEND FLOWERS. Instead, we request you donate money to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (https://secure.pancan.org/site/TR/DIY/DIYTeamraisers?px=3035227&pg=personal&fr_id=1081) to help fight this terrible disease or to the Evergreen Park Village Pantry Coalition.
Vince, of Evergreen Park, is survived by his loving life mate, Pat O'Brien, his children, Maura, Jake and Kiera (Ryan), and grandchildren, Hannah and Nora. He has a brother Eugene (Cyndi) and deceased brother Ross (Bobbie) in addition to many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
The wake will take place at St. Bernadette Church, 9343 S. Francisco in Evergreen Park, on Monday, June 15, 5-8 p.m. Masks are mandatory! Please wear fun socks or a Cubs (or baseball team) jersey/shirt, two things he loved. The mass will be Tuesday, June 16, 11 a.m., at St. Bernadette, however attendees must preregister. Anyone can watch the mass live streamed through this link: http://memorialslive.com/vizza.
PLEASE DO NOT SEND FLOWERS. Instead, we request you donate money to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (https://secure.pancan.org/site/TR/DIY/DIYTeamraisers?px=3035227&pg=personal&fr_id=1081) to help fight this terrible disease or to the Evergreen Park Village Pantry Coalition.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.