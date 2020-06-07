Vincent A. Field, 91, loving husband of the late Rosemary Keane Field; cherished father of Bridget (Mark) Field Young, Vincent A. Field II, Thomas (Rennie) Field, Eric (Susan) Field, Susan (Jim) Field-Felsenthal, and William Field; devoted grandfather to Joshua, Christopher and Kaileigh Young; beloved brother to the late Joyce Lenzner; dedicated son to the late Cyrus and Freelove Field; and uncle to many nieces and nephews; and a lifetime of friends.Due to current restrictions, a private service was held by family. A Celebration of Life will be held when permitted. Please contact us at vafield2@gmail.com to be notified of those arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Vincent's honor to Lifetime Assistance Corporation (an organization that assists individual with disabilities), 425 Paul Road Rochester, New York 14624.