Vincent A. Mesch, Jr., 89, of Downers Grove, passed on November 14th, 2020. Survived by his loving wife, Dolores and devoted father of Jane (Alan) Hoffmann, Vincent (Karen) Mesch III, and Robert Mesch; dear brother of Roberta Vesley and the late Edmund Mesch. He grew up in Chicago, attended Mt. Carmel High School and Notre Dame University. Visitation and Funeral Friday, November 20th, 9:30 AM until time of prayers 10:45 AM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. South of Ogden) Downers Grove to St. Joseph Church, 4801 Main St. Downers Grove. Funeral Mass 11:30 AM. Private Family Interment St. Mary Cemetery. The Funeral Home will be following local government restrictions, limiting the number of people entering the building. For the safety and comfort of others, please pay your respects in a timely manner. Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com