Vincent Anthony Gioia, formerly of Westmont. Loving father of Dr. Anthony (Leilani Vanta) Gioia and Lori (John) D'Anza; dear grandfather of Brianna and Ellie Gioia and Gina D'Anza; devoted son of the late: Anthony and Antoinette Gioia of Bellwood; fond brother of Ken (Heidi) Gioia and the late Janice (Tom) Dalesandro. Visitation Sunday 3:00 - 8:00 pm at HURSEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Roads, Hillside/Westchester. Funeral service Monday 10:30 a.m. at funeral home. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Vince was an avid animal lover and opened his home to many German Shepherds over the years. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Vincent's name to Simply Shepherds Rescue in Crestwood, IL or an animal shelter of your choice. Funeral info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019