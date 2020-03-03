|
|
Vincent Bugarin. Age 92. Veteran with the China Marines during WWII. Beloved Husband of Geraldine nee Patzer. Loving Father of Carol Bugarin, Richard (Rena) Bugarin, and Suzanne (James) Schmitz. Cherished Grandfather of Jessica Bugarin, Katherine Bugarin, Alexandra Bugarin, Michael (Ashlee) Schmitz, Jakalyn Schmitz and Great Grandfather of Jason and Lucas Schmitz. Visitation Friday From 3PM until 8PM at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, IL. Funeral Service Saturday at 11AM. Interment Rosehill Cemetery. Vincent was a member of the Niles VFW Post # 7712 and was on the Niles School Board of District 71 for over 40 years. In lieu of Flowers memorials to the appreciated. Funeral information 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2020