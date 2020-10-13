1/1
Vincent Cesek
Vincent Cesek, U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Albina nee Auron. Loving father of Tina (Kevin) Craig, John (Lisa) Cesek, Laurie (David) Searles & Susan (Tim Carlin) Cesek. Cherished grandfather of Rachel, Joshua, Sara & Jack. Dear brother of Anna, Carl, Fred & the late Rose & Kathy. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn where Services will be held Thursday at 11:00 am.Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 9:00 am until the time of Services at 11:00 am.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
OCT
15
Service
11:00 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
Funeral services provided by
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
