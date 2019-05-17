|
|
Vincent Curkov, 91, of Schaumburg, Illinois.Beloved husband of Frances Curkov, nee Vladova, loving father of John (Peggy) O'Neill Curkov, Margaret (Randy) Martin, Cathy Lusciatti, Marianne (George) Zorich, Frank (Kathy) Curkov and Susie (Wayne) Martin, cherished grandfather of Vincent Curkov, Jack Curkov, Jake Martin, Drew Martin, Tom (Brianna) Lusciatti, Matthew (Kathleen) Schroeder, Michael (Allison) Curkov, Nicholas Curkov, Nicole (Nick) Montgomery, Russell Martin and Melissa Martin, adored great grandfather of Gracie, Isla, Benjamin, Alexander and Ellie.Family and Friends will meet Saturday, May 18, 2019 for a visitation from 9:30 A.M. until time of Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. Hubert Church, 729 Grand Canyon, Hoffman Estates, Illinois 60169. Entombment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery, Palatine, IllinoisFor further information please contact Morizzo Funeral Home at 847.752.6444. The family also invites you to visit MorizzoFuneralHome.com to sign the guest book.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 17, 2019