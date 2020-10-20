1/
Vincent E. Hillery
Vincent E. Hillery, 61, of Chicago, passed away at home October 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Marianne Grabowski; loving father of Alina, Melania and Luiza Hillery; devoted son of Susie Moore Hillery and the late Herbert Hillery; loyal brother of Nathan (Karen Feldman) Hillery ; cherished brother-in-law of Roger (Mary Ann) Grabowski, Thomas (the late Anjuta) Grabowski and Joan (Robert) Burnell; treasured uncle and great uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Thu. Oct. 22, 2020 5-8 pm, Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago, IL 60657. Funeral Mass private. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Info: 773-472-6300 www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 472-6300
