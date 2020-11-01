Vince Grzelak, age 78, formerly of Brookfield Illinois passed away October 28th. Vince was born on October 22, 1942. Vince married the love of his life Karen Koci on August 25, 1962 and were married for 52 years at the time of her passing. Vince was an avid bowler holding the title of "King of Chicago" bowler in 1965. He retired from American Wilbert Vault of Des Plaines Illinois. Preceded in death by his wife, Karen and his Brother Dennis Grzelak.
Survived by his son Gary (Lauri) Grzelak, daughter Diane DeTorrice, grandchildren Abby DeTorrice, Daniel DeTorrice, Allison DeTorrice, Dana Waddell, Amy DeTorrice, Joseph Grzelak , sister-in-law Cathy Grzelak, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private memorial service will be held in Moab, Utah at a later date for Vince and his wife Karen. Donations can be given to the Abbie Hunt Bryce Home 4760 Pennwood Dr. Indianapolis, IN 46205 in his name and the American Cancer Society
.