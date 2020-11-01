1/
Vincent H. Grzelak
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vince Grzelak, age 78, formerly of Brookfield Illinois passed away October 28th. Vince was born on October 22, 1942. Vince married the love of his life Karen Koci on August 25, 1962 and were married for 52 years at the time of her passing. Vince was an avid bowler holding the title of "King of Chicago" bowler in 1965. He retired from American Wilbert Vault of Des Plaines Illinois. Preceded in death by his wife, Karen and his Brother Dennis Grzelak.

Survived by his son Gary (Lauri) Grzelak, daughter Diane DeTorrice, grandchildren Abby DeTorrice, Daniel DeTorrice, Allison DeTorrice, Dana Waddell, Amy DeTorrice, Joseph Grzelak , sister-in-law Cathy Grzelak, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private memorial service will be held in Moab, Utah at a later date for Vince and his wife Karen. Donations can be given to the Abbie Hunt Bryce Home 4760 Pennwood Dr. Indianapolis, IN 46205 in his name and the American Cancer Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved