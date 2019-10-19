|
Vincent I. McMahon passed away on October 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Donna J. McMahon. Loving Father of Drew (Linda), Annie, Pete (LeAnne), Jim (Noreen), Jack (Sarah), Patrick (Julia), Nora (Darrin) Oberhofer, dear grandfather of Ian (Britnee), Erik (Megan), Matt, Tim (Risa), Colin, Scott, Erin, Delaney (Dusty) Wright, Claire, Max, Ben, Dean, Abby, Tommy, Jack, Will, Teddy & Augie and special great-grandfather of Camille and Jocelyn.
Vince was truly a saint on earth. He was a friend to all and would do anything for anyone. He was the one who made things happen, and the one who kept things going. He was one of a kind and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation Monday, October 21st, from 4 - 7 PM at Leonard Memorial Funeral Home (565 Duane Street, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137, www.leonardmemorialhome.com). Funeral Mass Tuesday, 10 AM at St. Petronille Church, 420 Glenwood Ave, Glen Ellyn. Intement, St. Michaels Cemetery (Wheaton, IL). In lieu of Flowers, please make donations to Glen Ellyn Food Pantry, 493 Forest Ave, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137, which would be much appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 19, 2019