Vincent J. Connelly, Sr., 102, was blessed with a spectacularly happy marriage to Marguerite for over 50 years until her death in 2001. He was a lifelong resident of Chicago until his move to the Moorings of Arlington Heights over 20 years ago. His immigrant Irish parents had four children, all now deceased: Eileen (Bauer), Vince, Jack and Clarence ("Mike"). He served in the U.S. Army from 1941 through 1946, eventually joining Patton's Third Army in its sweep through Europe. Consistent with the humble attitude of many in the "Greatest Generation", he summarized his war experience with, "The Army wasn't too bad. The food was pretty good." He maintained an abiding fondness for meals throughout his life. He and Marguerite raised five children: the late Matt, Vince, Jr. (Florence), the late Mary, Tom (Nancee) and William (Rosemary), collectively they provided him with 13 adored grandchildren. Widely read and always humorous, he never spent time discussing himself-a virtue that left him with many friends. Services are private. Contributions can be made to . Asked at his 90th birthday celebration to share his insight to what constituted a meaningful life, he kept it short and simple, "Be kind."
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019