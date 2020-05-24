Vincent John DeFrank, 91; State of Illinois retiree; Korean War Veteran, Chicago native, formerly of Schaumburg; passed away peacefully May 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rose M. DeFrank (nee Tedesso) for 56 years; loving father of Vincent (Jennifer) DeFrank and Donna J. (partner Kelley J. Stevens) DeFrank; proud grandfather of Derek Vincent DeFrank and Dustin Michael DeFrank. Son of the late Vincent James DeFrank (born Vincenzo Regina) and Carmella Angarola DeFrank. A Memorial gathering for family and friends will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the Staff of Seasons Hospice at Swedish Covenant Hospital for their kindness and compassion. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.