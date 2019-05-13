|
age 85, Veteran USAF, Korean Conflict. Fond son of the late William and Mary nee Kocon. Beloved brother of Mike, George (Darlene), the late Peter, Sigmund, Frank, John, and Antoinette (Edward, Sr.) Sherman. Loving Uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Dear friend of Dorothy Brown. Memorial Service Wednesday, May 15, 11:30 a.m. at Parkside Chapels & Cremation Services, 5948 Archer Ave (2 Blks West of Central Ave at Major), Chicago, Visitation Wednesday 9:30 a.m. until time of memorial service. Interment Private Info. 773?767?9788. Please omit flowers. Online tributes www.parksidechapels.com
