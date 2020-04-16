Home

Muzyka Funeral Home - Chicago
2157 W Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 278-7767
For more information about
Vincent Quaglione
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Muzyka Funeral Home - Chicago
2157 W Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Muzyka Funeral Home - Chicago
2157 W Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
Vincent J. Quaglione Obituary
Vincent J. Quaglione, age 87, entered into eternal life April 13, 2020. Beloved son of the late Olga Lueza and step-son of Hesiquio Lueza. Cherished brother of Juanita (Edward) Nicholson, Sylvia Lueza, and step-brother of M. Trinidad (the late J. Guadalupe) Alverez. Loving uncle of Christopher Steel-Nicholson. Dearest cousin and relative of many. Dear friend to Dawn Samland and many others. A special thank you for your kindness to Uncle Mike's, Hollywood Grill, Breakfast House and Output. Visitation Thursday 3-7 P.M. at Muzyka Funeral Home, 2157 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60622. Funeral Friday 10:30 A.M. at Muzyka Chapel. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2020
