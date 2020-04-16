|
Vincent J. Quaglione, age 87, entered into eternal life April 13, 2020. Beloved son of the late Olga Lueza and step-son of Hesiquio Lueza. Cherished brother of Juanita (Edward) Nicholson, Sylvia Lueza, and step-brother of M. Trinidad (the late J. Guadalupe) Alverez. Loving uncle of Christopher Steel-Nicholson. Dearest cousin and relative of many. Dear friend to Dawn Samland and many others. A special thank you for your kindness to Uncle Mike's, Hollywood Grill, Breakfast House and Output. Visitation Thursday 3-7 P.M. at Muzyka Funeral Home, 2157 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60622. Funeral Friday 10:30 A.M. at Muzyka Chapel. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2020