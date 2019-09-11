Home

Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
Vincent Bruno
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
Vincent James Bruno Obituary
Vincent James Bruno, age 30, of Elmwood Park, passed away unexpectedly Sunday Sept. 8, beloved son of the late Joseph Bruno and Debra Knutsen; loving and caring brother of Nicholas (Lauren) Bruno, dearest nephew of Pam (Bill) Schueler, Jeff (Doris) Knutsen, Cynthia Bruno, Michael (Ann) Bruno and Cheryl (Joseph) Melone; fond cousin of Michelle (Jamie) Wild, Jason, Stefanie (Scott) Hein, Amanda, Jamie Knutsen, Lisa Schueler, Scott (Ashley) Schueler; cherished godfather of Kai. Compassionate friend of many, Vince loved motorcycles, cars, bowling and traveling. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, Friday 3:00 – 8:00 pm Funeral Service Saturday 11:30 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. 847-966-7302 www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 11, 2019
