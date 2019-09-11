|
Vincent James Bruno, age 30, of Elmwood Park, passed away unexpectedly Sunday Sept. 8, beloved son of the late Joseph Bruno and Debra Knutsen; loving and caring brother of Nicholas (Lauren) Bruno, dearest nephew of Pam (Bill) Schueler, Jeff (Doris) Knutsen, Cynthia Bruno, Michael (Ann) Bruno and Cheryl (Joseph) Melone; fond cousin of Michelle (Jamie) Wild, Jason, Stefanie (Scott) Hein, Amanda, Jamie Knutsen, Lisa Schueler, Scott (Ashley) Schueler; cherished godfather of Kai. Compassionate friend of many, Vince loved motorcycles, cars, bowling and traveling. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, Friday 3:00 – 8:00 pm Funeral Service Saturday 11:30 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. 847-966-7302 www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 11, 2019