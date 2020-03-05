Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Alexander church
Palos Heights, IL
Vincent James Serio

Vincent James Serio Obituary
Vincent (Jim) Serio, 96, of Palos Heights, IL, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. Devoted husband of Patricia. Loving father of Kathleen Cazzato (Alan) and Maureen Langer (Ken). Proud Grandpa to Alyssa, Justin, Cody, Lexi, Kyle and Tyler and treasured Great Grandpa to Zaeden and Anthony. Beloved brother to the late Michael, Frank, Ben, Carmen, Rose, Mary, Angeline and Carolyn. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Alexander church in Palos Heights. Donations may be made to the Hines VA Hospital Hospice Unit.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2020
