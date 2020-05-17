On Friday, April 24th, Vincent Lynch passed away peacefully in Redondo Beach, California at the age of 80. Vincent will forever be remembered by his children Patrick and Kelly Lynch, brother Father Myles Lynch, step-son Mark Bromley, daughter's in law Elizabeth Lynch and Jill, grandchildren Shannon, Lily, Reese, Ryan Marie and Jordan, his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Born in Chicago on October 27th, 1939, to Patrick Lynch and Mary Burke. He graduated Quigley in 1958 and was a member of the 1965 class of St. Mary of the Lake seminary. He went on to work with Cook County Assessor, Tom Hynes; then on to the law firm of Rock and Fusco specializing in real estate taxation. Vincent was a founding member and first president of the San Diego St. Patrick's Day Parade and grand marshal in 2000. In 1983, he was The Friendly Son's of St. Patrick, "Irishman of the Year". He was an advocate and donor to the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless. Vince was preceded by his wife Charlene. A celebration of life is TBD. All donations and memorials can be sent to the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless.





