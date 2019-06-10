Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Manna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Joseph Manna

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vincent Joseph Manna Obituary
Vincent Joseph Manna, 83, of Lincolnshire formerly of Northbrook, passed away June 8, 2019. Beloved husband for 61 years of Lois Manna nee Wolpert; loving father of Joanne (Jim) VeNard, Christine Manna, Susan (late Jeff) Bronken and David (Deirdre) Manna; cherished grandfather of Daniel (Claire) and Michelle VeNard, Jack Klemen, Thomas Bronken, Vincent, Kevin and Nora Manna, the late Christy and Katherine Bronken; proud great grandfather of Charlie and Max VeNard. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 9:30 am until time of the Mass at 10:30am at Our Lady of the Brook, 3700 Dundee Road, Northbrook. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now