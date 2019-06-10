|
Vincent Joseph Manna, 83, of Lincolnshire formerly of Northbrook, passed away June 8, 2019. Beloved husband for 61 years of Lois Manna nee Wolpert; loving father of Joanne (Jim) VeNard, Christine Manna, Susan (late Jeff) Bronken and David (Deirdre) Manna; cherished grandfather of Daniel (Claire) and Michelle VeNard, Jack Klemen, Thomas Bronken, Vincent, Kevin and Nora Manna, the late Christy and Katherine Bronken; proud great grandfather of Charlie and Max VeNard. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 9:30 am until time of the Mass at 10:30am at Our Lady of the Brook, 3700 Dundee Road, Northbrook. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 10, 2019