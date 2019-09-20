|
Vincent M. Neri, 84; U.S. Army Veteran; Beloved husband of Angela nee Pontarelli; Cherished father of Nanette (fiance William D. Caddick, Jr.) Neri and Anthony Neri; Loving grandfather of Lisa (Artemio) Reyes and Tina (Steve) Shelley and great-grandfather of Marco Vincent Reyes and Amelia Joy Shelley; Dear brother of the late Mary (the late Tony) Giannini. Vince is also survived by his many in-laws in Italy as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. He was a longtime member of the Molisani Nel Mondo Club. Visitation will be Sunday Sept. 22nd from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral service begins Monday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home proceeding to St. James Church in Arlington Heights for 11:30 a.m. Mass. Entombment to follow at All Saints Cemetery. Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 20, 2019