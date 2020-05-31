Vincent M. Pierri
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vincent M. Pierri Veteran of the United States Korean War. Dearly Beloved Husband of Cathy Nee Joseph. Loving Father of Vincent (Catherine). Beloved grandfather of Katie (Jeff) Guerrero, Vincent (Joanna) Pierri, Frank Pierri, Anthony (Kitty) Pierri, Dominic and Gina Pierri. Father of Claudette and Paula. Cherished Great Grandfather of Gianna and Carmen Guerrero. Dear Brother of Angela (the late Jack) Thennisch and the late Frank (Sari) Pierri. Fond Brother in Law, Uncle, Cousin and Friend of Many. Entombment all Saints Mausoleum with Military Honors. Member of the River Grove LOM-Moose and Wood Dale VFW. Because of the Covid 19 virus, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, therefore, visitation and funeral will be private. Please Omit Flowers.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved