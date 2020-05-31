Vincent M. Pierri Veteran of the United States Korean War. Dearly Beloved Husband of Cathy Nee Joseph. Loving Father of Vincent (Catherine). Beloved grandfather of Katie (Jeff) Guerrero, Vincent (Joanna) Pierri, Frank Pierri, Anthony (Kitty) Pierri, Dominic and Gina Pierri. Father of Claudette and Paula. Cherished Great Grandfather of Gianna and Carmen Guerrero. Dear Brother of Angela (the late Jack) Thennisch and the late Frank (Sari) Pierri. Fond Brother in Law, Uncle, Cousin and Friend of Many. Entombment all Saints Mausoleum with Military Honors. Member of the River Grove LOM-Moose and Wood Dale VFW. Because of the Covid 19 virus, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, therefore, visitation and funeral will be private. Please Omit Flowers.





