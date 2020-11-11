Vincent M. Randazzo, 91, of Naperville, formerly of Warrenville. Beloved husband of Mary nee Mosqueda, and the late Theresa nee Marrello; loving father of Deborah Randazzo and Louis (Lisa) Randazzo, and step-father of Christina (the late Edward), Anthony Jr. (Elizabeth), Kathleen (Kenneth), Joanne (Walter), Virginia (Henry) and Richard (Nancy); proud grandfather, great grandfather, and great great grandfather of many; son of the late Charles and Josephine Randazzo; brother of Augustina, Judy and the late Chuck and Dawn; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Vincent was a United States Navy Korean War Veteran. Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, November 12, 2020; Per Covid Guidelines 25 people will be permitted entrance into the funeral home at a time. Prayers 9:00 A.M. Friday, November 13, 2020 at the funeral home, going to St. Irene Church, 28W441 Warrenville Rd., Warrenville. Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. Entombment Private Assumption Cemetery. Please visit www.williams-kampp.com
or call (630)668-0016 for our Covid 19 Guidelines and Restrictions.