Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:15 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Vincent R. McEnerney Obituary
Vietnam War Veteran, Bronze Star and Purple Heart Recipient. Beloved husband of Julie A. McEnerney (nee Durkin). Devoted father of Daniel (Melissa) McEnerney and Brittany McEnerney. Fond brother of Helen (the late Fred) Smith, Deborah, Maureen, Joseph (Cindy), John (Trish) and the late Richard McEnerney. Fond brother-in-law of Mary Kay (Thomas) Doyle, Albert (Kathleen) and Bryan (Mary) Durkin. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Loyal companion of Greyson. Retired teacher after 20 years of service with CPS, Illinois State Commander Military Order of Purple Heart and current Chief of Staff for the Purple Heart of Illinois. Visitation Sunday 2-8 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to Our Lady of the Woods Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Crohn's & Colitis Foundation National Processing Center, P. O. Box 1245, Albert Lea, MN 56007 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 28 to June 30, 2019
