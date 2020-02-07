|
Vincent R. Tricarico, age 58. Beloved son of Ralph and Lucille (nee Spiezia) Tricarico. Loving brother of Lucille (Dan) Nowicki and Cindy (Frank) Watychowicz. Dear uncle of Hollie, Nicole, Patrick, Vinny, Joseph, Bella, and Angel. Visitation Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Road in Niles. Funeral Monday, February 10 at 12:15 p.m. from the funeral home to Our Lady of Ransom Church. Mass 1:00 p.m. Entombment All Saints. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Les Turner ALS Foundation appreciated. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 7, 2020