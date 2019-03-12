Home

Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory -Lake Zurich
941 South Old Rand Rd
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 550-4221
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory -Lake Zurich
941 South Old Rand Rd
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:30 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory -Lake Zurich
941 South Old Rand Rd
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Francis Catholic Church
33 S. Buesching Rd.
Lake Zurich, IL
View Map
Vincent S. Baldassano, 77, of Lake Zurich passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019. He was born on Oct. 15, 1941 in Chicago to Nicholas and Mary (nee Magno) Baldassano. Vincent will be deeply missed by his devoted wife of 55 years, Merrilyn (nee Van Horn); children, Deanna (Gary) OBrill and Daniel (Julie) Baldassano; grandchildren, Brianna and Vince OBrill, Daniel and Mason Baldassano; his siblings, MaryAnn (Ray) Olsta, Jeannie (Mickey) Rio, Pat Pincenti; sister-in-law, Carol Baldassano. Loving Uncle and dear friend to so many. He was preceded in death by his brother, Sam Baldassano and by his parents. Visitation will be Sat., March 16, 2019, from 10 AM until time of prayers at 2:30 PM at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 941 S. Old Rand Rd., Lake Zurich. Procession to St. Francis Church, 33 S. Buesching Rd., Lake Zurich to follow for 3 PM Funeral Mass. Interment private. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, 847-550-4221. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
