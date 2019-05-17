Home

Vincenza Giusti
Vincenza Giusti Obituary
Vincenza Giusti nee Banducci, age 65. Beloved wife of Giuseppe; Loving mother of Elisa (Jeffery Morales) and Stefania (Russell) Svejnoha; Cherished nonna of Nella Vincenza and Jericho Moon; Caring sister of Luigi (Maria) and the late Rosa (late Amato) Banducci. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. She truly leaves behind a legacy, in a world where so few people have the power to do so, by just being who they are. A teacher who touched so many lives, making them better humans through her example. She was a constant reminder of how beautiful life can be with appreciation and love at root of all things. She will be beyond missed. Visitation for Vincenza is Saturday at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, River Forest. 9:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Funeral will conclude after Mass. Entombment All Saints Cemetery private. Arrangements entrusted to Peterson-Bassi Chapels, Info 637.4441 or www.petersonfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 17, 2019
